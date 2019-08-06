State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 6,000 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned 0.52% of Robert Half International worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

RHI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $55.81. 82,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,642. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.