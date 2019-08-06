Stephen M. Mais Sells 2,000 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HUBB traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.08. 285,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,833,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $34,205,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $23,553,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,725,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1,782.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

