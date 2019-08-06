Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,106,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,464,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 635,344 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,527,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,154,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

