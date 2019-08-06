Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,221 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

