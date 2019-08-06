Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 55,805 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 882,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,062,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

