Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

VNQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. 2,540,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

