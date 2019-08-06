Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,515 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $37,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 255,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 95,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,105.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. 3,498,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.69.

