Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,789 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 930.6% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in CME Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $202.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,999. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,474. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

