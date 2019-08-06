Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,460 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14,888.1% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 386,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 383,517 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 308,141 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 731,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,364,000 after purchasing an additional 229,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 568,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 211,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,278. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

