Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. “

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

SF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,275. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,638.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,920. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stifel Financial (SF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.