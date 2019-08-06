Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) a $188.00 Price Target

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) received a $188.00 price target from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 182.45% from the stock’s current price.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

CXO stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,387. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $69.65 and a 1 year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 836.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 434,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 373,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 334,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

