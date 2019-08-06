Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 1.2%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.98, 59,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,252,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandre Balkanski sold 191,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $5,366,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,030,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

