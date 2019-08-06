Storiqa Price Down 6.2% This Week (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Storiqa token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. Storiqa has a market capitalization of $942,884.00 and approximately $32,006.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storiqa has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00242531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.01272515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00098647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Indodax, Tokenomy, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Hotbit, Tidex, Exmo, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

