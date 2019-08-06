STPT (STPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, STPT has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00242187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.01276205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000456 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,996,859,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,764,099 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for STPT is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

