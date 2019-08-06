Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $347,341.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $347,341.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00241913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.01278411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinone, BitForex, Mercatox, DragonEX, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.