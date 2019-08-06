Strs Ohio Buys 60,459 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

DUK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. 130,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

