Strs Ohio Has $40.15 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $271,702.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 and have sold 1,920,038 shares worth $45,632,162. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VST traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. 126,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.50 and a beta of 0.67. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

