Strs Ohio Purchases 47,888 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,253 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,888 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $42,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 103.9% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 157,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 80,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.48. 41,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

