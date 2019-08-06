Strs Ohio Sells 115,543 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,543 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Celgene worth $50,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. FMR LLC grew its position in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $186,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. 95,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

