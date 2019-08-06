Strs Ohio Sells 1,684 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Marvell Technology Group worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 283,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,646. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

