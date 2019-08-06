Strs Ohio Sells 231,362 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,362 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Centene worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,704,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centene by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,130,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

CNC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 157,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,797. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

