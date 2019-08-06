Strs Ohio Sells 414,099 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.58% of Aecom worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,316,000 after acquiring an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,695,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 180,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of Aecom stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.