Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 101,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

