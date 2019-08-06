Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 59 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 172.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,057.52.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,780.00. 21,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,344. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,882.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

