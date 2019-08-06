Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.02. 2,091,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.