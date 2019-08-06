Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 918,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,245,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,553,000 after acquiring an additional 242,141 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 566,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.