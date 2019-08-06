Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 528,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,467. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

