Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

ACN traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $189.43. 1,169,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,248. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

