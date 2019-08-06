SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $13.44. SunPower shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 113,503 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $861,875.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,987 shares of company stock worth $2,661,696. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 55,714.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SunPower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SunPower by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.