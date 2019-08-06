Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Sunrise Resources shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 28,637,850 shares.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

