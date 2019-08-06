Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 1,408,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $33,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,799,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,413,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,550,000 after acquiring an additional 980,365 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,134,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,077,000 after buying an additional 662,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,139.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 554,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 530,148 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

