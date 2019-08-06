SuperCoin (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,514.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,514.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,685,546 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

