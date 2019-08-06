Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,873 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 208,766 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,000,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,645 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 176,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,185. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

