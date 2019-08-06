Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.43. Supremex shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 100,008 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.66 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Supremex Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.