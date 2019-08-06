sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $7,587.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. During the last week, sUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00235407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01300471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00098425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000457 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,495,685 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

