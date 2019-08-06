Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,600 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,115. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

