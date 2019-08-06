Swarthmore Group Inc. Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,621. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $311.17 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

