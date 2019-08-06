T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $112.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,791 shares of company stock worth $6,829,702. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. 714,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

