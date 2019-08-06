TaaS (TAAS) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00010111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. TaaS has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $325.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

