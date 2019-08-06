TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading 1.2% Higher

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.

About TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

