TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.73.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.38. 3,913,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

