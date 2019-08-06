Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.06 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TALO opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

