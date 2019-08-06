Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Down to $27.84

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.69, but opened at $27.84. Tapestry shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 97,836 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 26,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 612.0% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.