Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 297.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,555,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 99,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.25 and a beta of 1.76. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

