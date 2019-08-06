Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $32,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Target by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

