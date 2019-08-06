Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.69. 328,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,804. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

