Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 30609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of analysts have commented on TH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 3,200 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,200 shares of company stock worth $443,496.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

