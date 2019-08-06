Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $99.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.52.

NYSE TGT opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83. Target has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 502,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,658,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

