TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

TCF stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

