TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 211,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

